June 21 (Reuters) - Sigma Industries Inc

* SIGMA INDUSTRIES REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.02

* REVENUES FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2017 AMOUNTED TO $15.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $15.4 MILLION IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2016