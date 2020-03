BRIEF-Sigmaroc Expects To Report Strong FY Performance

March 25 (Reuters) - Sigmaroc PLC:

* SIGMAROC PLC - 2019 RESULTS AND CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

* SIGMAROC PLC - EXPECTS TO REPORT A STRONG PERFORMANCE FROM ITS BUSINESSES FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019, EXCEEDING ANALYST ESTIMATES

* SIGMAROC PLC - FY CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED GROUP REVENUES REACHING £70 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 71 PER CENT. INCREASE ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* SIGMAROC PLC - FY UNDERLYING OPERATIONAL PROFITS (EBITDA) OF APPROXIMATELY £14 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 43 PER CENT. INCREASE

* SIGMAROC PLC - GROUP REMAINS OPERATIONAL ACROSS ALL ITS SITES, HOWEVER THIS IS UNDER CONTINUAL REVIEW