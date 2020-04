BRIEF-Sigmaroc Says Expected Fall In April Demand May Lead To Substantial Drop In Q2 Revenue, Profit

April 6 (Reuters) - Sigmaroc PLC:

* SIGMAROC PLC - Q1 2020 TRADING AHEAD OF ESTIMATES

* SIGMAROC - FOR Q1 OF 2020, SIGMAROC HAS PERFORMED AHEAD OF BUDGET AND ANALYST ESTIMATES

* SIGMAROC PLC - FOR QUARTER, GROUP RECORDED UNAUDITED REVENUES OF £26.5M, AN 87% YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE

* SIGMAROC - SEES REDUCED ACTIVITY AND DEMAND LEVELS IN APRIL, POSSIBLY MAY, WILL RESULT IN SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCED REVENUE AND EBITDA PERFORMANCE IN Q2

* SIGMAROC - GROUP REMAINS IN A STRONG POSITION TO CONFRONT CURRENTLY FORESEEN CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC