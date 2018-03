March 14 (Reuters) - Sigmatron International Inc:

* SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* ‍EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO FACE HEADWINDS IN COMPONENT MARKETPLACE DURING MUCH IF NOT ALL OF 2018​