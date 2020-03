March 24 (Reuters) - SIGNATURE AG:

* CORONA VIRUS PROFIT WARNING AND DIVIDEND SUSPENSION

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK EXPECTS THAT CORPORATE GOALS FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR 2020 WILL PROBABLY NOT BE ACHIEVED

* THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON SIGNATURE AG CANNOT CURRENTLY BE ADEQUATELY DETERMINED OR RELIABLY QUANTIFIED