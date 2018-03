March 14 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd:

* SIGNET JEWELERS ADDS TWO DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD

* SIGNET JEWELERS LTD - SHARON MCCOLLAM AND NANCY REARDON JOIN BOARD

* SIGNET JEWELERS LTD - ANNOUNCED COMPREHENSIVE THREE-YEAR TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO DRIVE GROWTH AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* SIGNET JEWELERS LTD - BOARD NOW NUMBERS 12 MEMBERS

* SIGNET JEWELERS LTD - MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO