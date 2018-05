May 2 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd:

* SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES NON-PRIME CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH MINORITY PURCHASER

* SIGNET JEWELERS LTD - INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY CARVAL INVESTORS WILL PURCHASE 70 PERCENT OF FORWARD FLOW NON-PRIME RECEIVABLES

* SIGNET JEWELERS LTD - CO’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON MARCH 14, 2018 AND APRIL 2, 2018 RELATING TO IMPACT OF CREDIT TRANSACTION IS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: