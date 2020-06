June 16 (Reuters) - Signify NV:

* SIGNIFY AND BOSTON UNIVERSITY VALIDATE EFFECTIVENESS OF SIGNIFY’S UV-C LIGHT SOURCES ON INACTIVATING THE VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19

* TEST RESULTS SHOW THAT THE VIRUS COULD NO LONGER BE DETECTED AFTER SECONDS OF EXPOSURE

* SIGNIFY TO MAKE ITS UV-C LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY WIDELY AVAILABLE TO OTHER LIGHTING COMPANIES Source text: bit.ly/30LY992 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)