BRIEF-Signpost announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Nov. 21

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Signpost Corp

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Nov. 21, 2017, under the symbol “3996”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 310,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 190,000 shares and privately held 120,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,200 yen per share with total offering amount will be 682 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and Okasan Securities Co Ltd included nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/M9E7Y3

