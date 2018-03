March 19 (Reuters) - Siguldas Cmas:

* SAYS NET TURNOVER IN 2017 EUR 1.1 MILLION, WHICH IS BY 38 THOUSAND EUROS OR 3.6 PERCENT UP VERSUS 2016‍​

* SAYS 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES DOWN BY 22 THOUSAND EUROS, AND WAS 81 THOUSAND EUROS Source text : bit.ly/2HM1isE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)