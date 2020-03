March 24 (Reuters) - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd:

* RECOMMENDS DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF A FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB1.3 CENTS PER SHARE

* REVENUE FOR YEAR DECREASED BY 1.0% TO ABOUT RMB2,887.0 MLN

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB2.75 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB1.62 BILLION