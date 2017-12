Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :

* MENG XIANHUI ‍HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ​

* ‍CHOI YIAU CHONG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍GUO FENG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​