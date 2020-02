BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Reached Framework Cooperation Agreement In Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Area

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :

* GROUP & HETERO LABS LTD REACHED A FRAMEWORK COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING AREA

* BOTH PARTIES AGREED TO TAKE INTRODUCTION, DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION OF NEW CORONAVIRUS DRUGS AS PRIORITY ISSUE

* DEAL INCLUDES COMMERCIALIZATION OF DRUGS IN FIELDS OF ANTI-INFECTIVES INCLUDING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, AMONG OTHERS

* HETERO’S ANTI-VIRAL & ANTI-INFECTION PRODUCTS WILL BE INTRODUCED TO CHINA BY CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: