Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :

* ACQUIRED ALL INTERESTS AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OF PLAZOMICIN FROM ACHAOGEN, INC.

* EXPECTS PLAZOMICIN WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC BENEFITS AFTER LAUNCH IN GREATER CHINA

* CO'S BENAPENEM COMMENCED PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS FOR COMPLEX URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS IN PRC