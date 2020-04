BRIEF-SII Expects Q4 Revenue To Be Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis

April 14 (Reuters) - SOCIETE POR L’INFORMATIQUE INDUSTRIELLES SA:

* COVID-19 UPDATE: CURRENT SITUATION FOR SII GROUP

* TURNOVER FOR 4TH QUARTER ENDING ON 31 MARCH 2020 WILL BE IMPACTED BY HEALTH CRISIS

* TURNOVER FOR 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 685 AND EUR 695 MILLION, NAMELY ORGANIC GROWTH OF 8.5% TO 9.5%, SHOULD BE AT LOWER END OF SCALE OR SLIGHTLY BELOW

* IS EXPECTING TO SEE AN IMPACT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 ON ITS OPERATIONAL MARGIN AND ITS NET MARGIN WHICH WERE EXPECTED TO BE STABLE FOR YEAR