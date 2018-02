Feb 27 (Reuters) - SIILI SOLUTIONS OYJ:

* H2 REVENUE EUR ‍28.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H2 EBITDA EUR ‍3​.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE OF EUR ‍66-72​ MILLION

* EXPECTS 2018 EBITDA OF EUR ‍6.6-7.6​ MILLION

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR ‍0.39​ PER SHARE FOR FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)