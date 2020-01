Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA ACHIEVES SALES RECORD OF CHF 8.11 BILLION – STRONG GROWTH OF 16.3%

* SALES GROWTH OF 16.3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 8.11 BILLION

* OUTLOOK: DOUBLE-DIGIT EBIT GROWTH EXPECTED FOR 2019, CONSISTENT IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGY 2023 FOR SUSTAINABLE, PROFITABLE GROWTH

* AIMING FOR A HIGHER EBIT MARGIN OF 15-18% BY 2021