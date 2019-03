March 7 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING CANADIAN MANUFACTURER OF CONCRETE REPAIR SYSTEMS

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q2 2019

* ACQUIRED BUSINESS GENERATES ANNUAL SALES OF CHF 61 MILLION WITH A WORKFORCE OF 180 EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)