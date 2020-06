June 8 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA ACQUIRES MARKET LEADER IN ROOFING AND WATERPROOFING SYSTEMS IN EGYPT

* ACQUISITION SUPPLEMENTS AND ROUNDS OFF PRODUCT PORTFOLIO OF SIKA EGYPT AND OFFERS NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN EGYPTIAN CONSTRUCTION MARKET

* ACQUIRED BUSINESS GENERATES ANNUAL SALES OF CHF 26 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)