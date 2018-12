BRIEF-Sika Acquires Romanian Company Arcon

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* ACQUIRES MARKET LEADER IN ROOFING AND WATERPROOFING SYSTEMS IN ROMANIA

* ACQUISITION WILL SUPPORT OUR GROWTH STRATEGY BY OPENING UP NEW CROSS-SELLING OPPORTUNITIES, AS WELL AS INCREASING OUR MARKET ACCESS AND PENETRATION OF KEY PROJECTS

* ACQUISITION IS FURTHER STEP IN SIKA’S EXPANSION IN BITUMINOUS MEMBRANES

* ARCON’S MARKET LEADING POSITION, COMPREHENSIVE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO, AND ESTABLISHED DISTRIBUTION NETWORK WILL SUPPORT OUR GROWTH STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)