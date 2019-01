BRIEF-Sika AG 2018 Sales Exceed CHF 7 Billion For First Time - Strong Growth Of 13.7%

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* 2018 SALES EXCEED CHF 7 BILLION FOR FIRST TIME - STRONG GROWTH OF 13.7%

* SALES GROWTH OF 13.7% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 7.09 BILLION IN 2018

* FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2018, A RECORD OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) IN RANGE OF CHF 940 MILLION TO 960 MILLION IS EXPECTED

* OUTLOOK 2019: IN LINE WITH STRATEGIC TARGETS, SALES GROWTH OF 6%-8% AND OVER-PROPORTIONAL PROFIT INCREASE ARE EXPECTED

* IN BUSINESS YEAR 2019,EXPECTS SALES INCREASE IN LINE WITH GROWTH STRATEGY 2020 TARGETS OF 6 TO 8% AND AN OVER-PROPORTIONAL RISE IN PROFITS

* DEPENDING ON CLOSING DATE OF PAREX TRANSACTION, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED CHF 8 BILLION

* EXECUTION OF GROWTH STRATEGY WILL CONTINUE IN 2019 WITH OPENING OF NEW FACTORIES AND FURTHER ACQUISITIONS

* DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATES WERE ACHIEVED IN MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA, AND EASTERN EUROPE

* IN 2018, SALES IN EMEA REGION (EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA) INCREASED BY 14.2% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES (PREVIOUS YEAR: 7.6%)

* CORE MARKETS OF SPAIN AND UK RECORDED HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH