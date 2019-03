March 13 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA ACQUIRES MANUFACTURER OF POLYURETHANE FOAM SYSTEMS IN BELARUS

* SIKA HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE BELINECO LLC, A BELORUSSIAN MANUFACTURER OF POLYURETHANE FOAM SYSTEMS

* ACQUIRED BUSINESS GENERATES ANNUAL SALES OF CHF 23 MILLION Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)