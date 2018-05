BRIEF-Sika AG details convertible bond allocation

May 28 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SAYS AS OF MAY 28, 2018, 12:00 NOON CET, 2,917,820 ADVANCE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, CORRESPONDING TO 15,772 BONDS (19.12% OF TOTAL ISSUE SIZE OF CHF 1,650 MILLION), WERE EXERCISED.

* SAYS PROVISIONAL ALLOCATIONS TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WHO PARTICIPATED IN BOOKBUILDING ON MAY 15, 2018 WILL BE REDUCED ON A PRO RATA BASIS (“CLAWBACK”)

* SIKA SAYS BONDS WORTH AROUND CHF 1,335 MILLION HAVE BEEN FINALLY ALLOCATED TO SUCH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND BONDS IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 315 MILLION HAVE BEEN FINALLY ALLOCATED TO INVESTORS WHO EXERCISED THEIR ADVANCE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* SAYS ISSUER HAS AGREED TO A 90-DAY LOCK-UP PERIOD FROM SETTLEMENT DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)