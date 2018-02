BRIEF-Sika AG FY 2017 sales reaching CHF 6,248.3 mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017

* FY 2017 SALES REACHING CHF 6,248.3 MILLION​

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT GREW TO CHF 649.0 MILLION

* FY ‍EBIT INCREASED TO CHF 896.3 MILLION, UP 12.7%​

* FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 17, BOARD PROPOSING 15.6% INCREASE IN GROSS DIVIDEND TO CHF 111 PER BEARER SHARE, CHF 18.50 PER REGISTERED SHARE

* ‍FOR 2018 BUSINESS YEAR SIKA IS ANTICIPATING AN INCREASE IN SALES OF MORE THAN 10%​

* ‍SALES IN EMEA REGION (EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA) INCREASED BY 7.5% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IN 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 4.6%)​

* UNKNOWN OUTCOME OF SAINT-GOBAIN‘S HOSTILE TAKEOVER ATTEMPT REMAINS AN ELEMENT OF UNCERTAINTY FOR THE FUTURE

‍ IN 2017 AT 18.4%, NORTH AMERICA REGION POSTED STRONGEST GROWTH (PREVIOUS YEAR: 7.8%), OF WHICH 8.5% WAS THROUGH ACQUISITIONS​