BRIEF-Sika AG Reports 9 Months Sales Growth Of 15.1% In Local Currencies To Over CHF 6 Bln

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA ON TRACK FOR RECORD RESULTS - STRONG GROWTH IN SALES AND EBIT IN FIRST NINE MONTHS

* 9 MONTHS SALES GROWTH OF 15.1% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO OVER CHF 6 BILLION (+12.9% IN CHF)

* 9 MONTHS STRONG OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH (EBITDA +18.2%, EBIT +10.6%)

* SALES OF OVER CHF 8 BILLION AND DOUBLE-DIGIT EBIT GROWTH FOR 2019

* NEW STRATEGY 2023 WILL ENSURE SIKA’S SUCCESS IN UPCOMING YEARS

* 9 MONTHS SALES IN EMEA REGION INCREASED IN LOCAL CURRENCY OF 10.8%

* FOR 9 MONTHS, AMERICAS REGION RECORDED STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 18.1% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 13.0%)

* 9 MONTHS OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) IMPROVED BY 10.6% TO A NEW RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 805.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: