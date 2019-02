BRIEF-Sika AG Reports FY Net Profit Of CHF 4.69 Per Share

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* RECORD RESULTS FOR SALES, OPERATING PROFIT, AND NET PROFIT

* FY NET PROFIT UP 5.9% TO CHF 687.1 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED TO CHF 945.9 MILLION (+5.5%)

* SIKA EXPECTS SALES TO INCREASE BY 6-8% IN 2019, IN ACCORDANCE WITH GROUP’S 2020 GROWTH STRATEGY

* SIKA - AT AGM ON APRIL 9, 2019, BOARD WILL BE PROPOSING A 10.8% INCREASE IN GROSS DIVIDEND TO CHF 2.05 PER REGISTERED SHARE (2018: CHF 1.85)

* SALES IN RECENTLY CREATED AMERICAS REGION GREW BY 11.7% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 1,820.5 MILLION IN 2018

* SIKA - FY NET PROFIT PER SHARE (EPS) CHF 4.69

* SIKA - STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2020 CONFIRMED

* SIKA - IN 2018, SIKA GENERATED SALES OF CHF 3,167.3 MILLION IN THE EMEA (EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA) REGION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 2,735.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: