July 25 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* HY SALES GROWTH OF 13.9% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 3,470.1 MILLION (+15.9% IN CHF)

* SEES SALES TARGET OF CHF 7 BILLION IN 2018

* HY NET PROFIT ROSE BY 11.4% (+ CHF 32.5 MILLION) TO CHF 318.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 285.7 MILLION.)