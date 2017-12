Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SIKA HAS DECIDED TO SET UP A NEW, STRONG REGION AMERICAS​

* SAYS ‍CHANGE WILL TAKE EFFECT AS OF MARCH 1, 2018​

* ‍NEW REGION WILL BE HEADED BY CHRISTOPH GANZ, CURRENTLY REGIONAL MANAGER NORTH AMERICA​