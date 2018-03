March 13 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA AG - BOARD OF DIRECTORS REJECTS PROPOSALS BY SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING AG TO ELECT JACQUES BISCHOFF TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* SIKA AG - BOARD OF DIRECTORS REJECTS PROPOSAL OF SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING AG REGARDING CONDUCT OF SPECIAL AUDIT