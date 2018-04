April 16 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA AG: DYNAMIC START TO THE YEAR WITH 11.0% SALES GROWTH IN 1ST QUARTER OF 2018

* QTRLY SALES GROWTH OF 11.0% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 1,554.0 MLN (+11.9% IN CHF)

* SALES TARGET OF CHF 7 BLN IN 2018

* FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE, EBIT AND NET PROFIT SHOULD ONCE AGAIN INCREASE AT A "DISPROPORTIONATELY HIGH RATE"