BRIEF-Sika CEO: no breakthrough with founding family in Saint-Gobain row

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sika AG

* Sika ceo says we want to increase the speed of acquisitions

* Sika ceo says it is very clear for management and for sika the saint-gobain deal is a no go

* Sika ceo says company has made no breakthrough with founding family in fight with saint-gobain

* Sika ceo says company buyout of family’s shares would be one good way to resolve fight with saint-gobain

* Sika ceo says we are ahead of saint-gobain, says sika's results are better