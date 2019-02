Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA CEO SAYS NOT POSSIBLE TO BUY BASF CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS BUSINESS DUE TO MARKET SHARE CONCERNS

* SIKA CEO SAYS HAVE TO SEE HOW AND WHEN BASF CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS BUSINESS COMES ON MARKET

* SIKA CEO SAYS FOR SMALLER ACQUISITIONS, WE WILL CONTINUE (Reporting by John Revill)