BRIEF-Sika chairman acknowledges company might become takeover target

May 11 (Reuters) - Sika Ag:

* CHAIRMAN PAUL HAELG SAYS DEAL WITH SAINT-GOBAIN WILL HELP ACCELERATE SIKA GROWTH STRATEGY

* CHAIRMAN PAUL HAELG SAYS IT WAS WORTHWHILE FIGHTING SAINT-GOBAIN’S TAKEOVER ATTEMPT OVER THE PAST 3.5 YEARS

* CEO PAUL SCHULER SAYS CONFIRMS STRATEGY 2020, PLANS TO COME OUT WITH NEW TARGETS EARLIER THAN PLANNED IN 2019

* CEO PAUL SCHULER SAYS NEW STRUCTURE PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY TO FIND NEW ACQUISITIONS, INCREASE TEMPO OF ACQUISITIONS

* CEO PAUL SCHULER SAYS CONFIRMS OUTLOOK, CONFIDENT CAN DELIVER

* CHAIRMAN PAUL HAELG SAYS FAMILY, ALL CONFLICTED BOARD MEMBERS STEPPED DOWN ON FRIDAY, SAINT GOBAIN WILL NOT HAVE A BOARD SEAT BECAUSE THEY ARE A COMPETITOR

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE PAUL SCHULER SAYS WANTS TO GO FOR BIGGER ACQUISITIONS IN THE FUTURE UP TO 500 MILLION SFR, IF IT’S IN THE RIGHT STRATEGY SIKA COULD GO HIGHER

* CHAIRMAN SAYS SIKA MIGHT BECOME TAKEOVER TARGET WITH NEW SHARE STRUCTURE, SAYS ‘CANNOT SAY’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)