July 24 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA ON TRACK FOR RECORD RESULTS - STRONG GROWTH IN SALES AND EBIT IN FIRST HALF YEAR

* H1 SALES GROWTH OF 9.6% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 3,732.4 MILLION (+7.6% IN CHF)

* SEES SALES OF OVER CHF 8 BILLION AND DOUBLE-DIGIT EBIT GROWTH FOR FY 2019

* H1 UNDILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE CHF 2.31

* SAYS GROWTH STRATEGY WILL CONTINUE IN 2019 WITH THE OPENING OF BETWEEN SEVEN AND NINE NEW FACTORIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: