May 11 (Reuters) - Sika:

* INVESTOR THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS SAYS WELCOMES TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON SIKA AG, SAYS IT IS A “SENSIBLE AND FAIR SOLUTION AND WE FULLY SUPPORT IT”

* INVESTOR COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS SAYS DEAL ALLOWS SIKA'S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE TO BE BROUGHT INTO LINE WITH BEST PRACTICE