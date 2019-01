BRIEF-Sika Launches Offering Of Up To CHF 1.30 Bln Notes Due 2022

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* LAUNCHES OFFERING OF UP TO CHF 1,300 MILLION SUBORDINATED MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2022

* NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT IN DENOMINATIONS OF CHF 200,000

* NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO CARRY INTEREST OF BETWEEN 3.75% AND 4.00% PER ANNUM PAYABLE ANNUALLY IN ARREARS

* NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE A MINIMUM CONVERSION PRICE EQUAL TO REFERENCE SHARE PRICE

* NOTES EXPECTED TO HAVE MAXIMUM CONVERSION PRICE SET AT PREMIUM OF BETWEEN 12.5% AND 15.0% OVER REFERENCE SHARE PRICE

* COMPLETION OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED BEFORE OPENING OF BUSINESS ON JANUARY 23, 2019

* SETTLEMENT OF OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JANUARY 30, 2019

* AGREED TO A LOCK-UP PERIOD EXPIRING 90 DAYS AFTER DATE ON WHICH PRICING TERMS OF NOTES ARE FINALIZED

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND RECENTLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF PAREX AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES