BRIEF-Sika Reports Qtrly Sales Rise Of 15.4% In Local Currencies To CHF 1,813.6 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* STRONG SALES GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER – SLOWER IN MARCH DUE TO COVID-19

* QTRLY SALES INCREASE OF 15.4% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 1,813.6 MILLION (+10.3% IN CHF)

* CONFIRMATION OF 2023 STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR SUSTAINABLE, PROFITABLE GROWTH

* FORECAST FOR 2020 NOT YET POSSIBLE DUE TO ONGOING DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO COVID-19

* SIKA IS SEEKING TO GROW BY 6‐8% A YEAR IN LOCAL CURRENCIES BY 2023

* AIMING FOR A HIGHER EBIT MARGIN OF 15‐18% FROM 2021 ONWARD