BRIEF-Sika Says 9 Months Net Profit Rose By 10.5 Percent To CHF 527.7 Mln

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* 9 MONTHS SALES GROWTH OF 14.1% IN LOCAL CURRENCY (15.0% IN CHF) TO CHF 5,322.7 MILLION

* 9 MONTHS OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) NONETHELESS IMPROVED BY 9.0% (+ CHF 59.9 MILLION) TO CHF 728.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 669.0 MILLION)

* CONFIRMATION OF SALES TARGET OF MORE THAN CHF 7 BILLION FOR 2018

* SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH EBIT AND NET PROFIT FOR 2018

* 9 MONTHS NET PROFIT ROSE BY 10.5 PERCENT TO CHF 527.7 MILLION

* SAYS VOLATILE AND RISING RAW MATERIAL PRICES CONTINUE TO POSE A CHALLENGE

* GROWTH STRATEGY WILL BE CONTINUED IN 2018 WITH OPENING OF AT LEAST EIGHT NEW FACTORIES