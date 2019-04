BRIEF-Sika says Q1 Sales Growth Of 7.1 Pct In Local Currencies To CHF 1,644.8 Mln

April 8 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SUCCESSFUL START TO THE YEAR WITH 7.1% SALES GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER

* QTRLY SALES GROWTH OF 7.1 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 1,644.8 MILLION (+5.8% IN CHF)

* SAYS CONFIRMATION OF OUTLOOK WITH SALES TARGET OF AT LEAST CHF 8 BILLION IN 2019

* IN Q1 OF 2019, SALES IN EMEA REGION (EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA) INCREASED BY 8.2% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 10.2%)

* SAYS AMERICAS REGION RECORDED GROWTH OF 4.8% IN Q1 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 12.2%)