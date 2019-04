April 15 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 1,000 MILLION DUAL-TRANCHE BONDS

* SIKA - SIKA CAPITAL B.V. , WITH GUARANTEE FROM SIKA AG, SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A DUAL-TRANCHE BONDS OFFERING WITH A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1,000 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: