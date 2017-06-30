BRIEF-Sikorsky signs contract to build Black Hawk for U.S. Army

June 30 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Sikorsky signs five-year production contract to build Black Hawk helicopters for U.S. Army

* Lockheed martin corp - signed 5 -year contract for 257 h-60 Black Hawk helicopters to be delivered to U.S. Army and foreign military sales customers

* Lockheed Martin Corp - contract value for expected deliveries is approximately $3.8 billion and includes options for an additional 103 aircraft

* Lockheed Martin Corp - deliveries are scheduled to begin in october of year and continue through 2022

* Lockheed Martin Corp - total contract value could potentially reach $5.2 billion