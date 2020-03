March 25 (Reuters) - Silence Therapeutics:

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - ASTRAZENECA TO INVEST $80 MILLION THROUGH UPFRONT CASH AND EQUITY INVESTMENT IN SILENCE

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - ASTRAZENECA WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $60 MILLION AND AN EQUITY INVESTMENT OF $20 MILLION IN SILENCE