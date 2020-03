BRIEF-Silence Therapeutics Says Board Has Taken Decision To Accelerate SLN360

March 25 (Reuters) - Silence Therapeutics PLC:

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - BOARD HAS TAKEN DECISION TO ACCELERATE SLN360

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - INTENDS TO SUBMIT INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FDA LATER IN 2020

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - FOR SLN124, HAVE DECIDED TO PAUSE PATIENT RECRUITMENT UNDER CURRENT PROTOCOL

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - HAS BEEN NOTIFIED BY FDA THAT SLN124 HAS BEEN GRANTED RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION FOR TREATMENT OF Β THALASSEMIA