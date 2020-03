BRIEF-Silence Therapeutics Says Collaborating With Astrazeneca On siRNA Therapeutics

March 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS- COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP SIRNA THERAPEUTICS FOR CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL, METABOLIC & RESPIRATORY DISEASES

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS- ASTRAZENECA TO INVEST $80 MILLION THROUGH UPFRONT CASH AND EQUITY INVESTMENT IN SILENCE

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS- FOR EACH DISEASE TARGET, SILENCE IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $400 MILLION IN MILESTONES, PLUS TIERED ROYALTIES

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS- RETAINS OPTION TO CO-DEVELOP TWO PROGRAMS DISCOVERED THROUGH COLLABORATION

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - COMPANIES ANTICIPATE INITIATING WORK ON FIVE TARGETS WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS OF COLLABORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: