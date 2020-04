April 14 (Reuters) - Silence Therapeutics PLC:

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - 2019 LOSS OF £19.6M (2018: £18.4M) WAS HIGHER THAN 2018

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS - IN NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, EXPECTS TO SEE FURTHER VALIDATION OF PRE- EMINENCE OF RNAI PLATFORM CAPABILITY

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - REVENUE RECOGNISED FOR 2019 WAS £0.2 MILLION (2018: NIL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: