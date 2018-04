BRIEF-Silgan Announces Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.42

April 25 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc:

* SILGAN ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q1 SALES $1.01 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $982.8 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50 TO $0.54

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)