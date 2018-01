Jan 30 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc:

* SILGAN ANNOUNCES RECORD 2017 EARNINGS; POSITIONED FOR GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN CASH GENERATION IN 2018

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03 TO $2.13

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 TO $0.36

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES $995.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $974.3 MILLION

* SAYS EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE FREE CASH FLOW, WHICH ESTIMATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION IN 2018