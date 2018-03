BRIEF-Silgan Announces Redemption Of All Of Its Outstanding 5 Pct Senior Notes

March 16 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc:

* SILGAN ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 5% SENIOR NOTES

* SILGAN - GAVE IRREVOCABLE NOTICE FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $280 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF REMAINING OUTSTANDING 5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020​

* SILGAN HOLDINGS INC - WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND

* SILGAN HOLDINGS INC - TO REDEEM SENIOR NOTES AT PRICE OF 100 PERCENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT PLUS ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST UP TO REDEMPTION DATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: