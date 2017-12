BRIEF-Silicon Labs To Acquire Sigma Designs Inc

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sigma Designs Inc:

* SILICON LABS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SIGMA DESIGNS, INC.

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - SILICON LABS WILL ACQUIRE SIGMA DESIGNS FOR $7.05 PER SHARE

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT ABOUT $282 MILLION

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO HAVE APPROVED TRANSACTION

* SIGMA DESIGNS - IF CERTAIN CLOSING CONDITIONS ARE NOT MET, SIGMA DESIGNS WOULD INSTEAD SELL ITS Z-WAVE BUSINESS TO SILICON LABS FOR $240 MILLION

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - SIGMA DESIGNS IS ALSO IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH PROSPECTIVE BUYERS TO DIVEST ITS MEDIA CONNECTIVITY BUSINESS

* SIGMA DESIGNS - PLANS TO DIVEST OR WIND DOWN SMART TV BUSINESS

* SIGMA DESIGNS - PLANS TO DIVEST OR WIND DOWN SMART TV BUSINESS

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - SUBSEQUENT TO DIVESTITURE & RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS, SILICON LABS EXPECTS DEAL OF SIGMA DESIGNS TO BE ACCRETIVE ON A NON-GAAP BASIS