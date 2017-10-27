FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silicon Motion reports Q3 non-GAAP net income $0.57 per diluted ADS
Sections
Featured
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Politics
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 12:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Silicon Motion reports Q3 non-GAAP net income $0.57 per diluted ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 sales $127.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.5 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ‍for Q3, net income non-GAAP $0.57 per diluted ADS​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $126.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees ‍revenue of $130m to $136m​ for Q4 of 2017

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees GAAP gross margin of 45.4% to 47.4%​ for Q4 of 2017

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees non-GAAP gross margin of 45.5% to 47.5%​ for Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.